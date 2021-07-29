Benton County Quorum Court votes on honoring Officer Kevin Apple, pro-life declaration

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court votes to honor fallen Officer Kevin Apple and declare the county a pro-life county.

Apple was killed in the line of duty last month.

To honor him, the quorum court voted to recognize December 12 as 1212 Day in the county.

1212 was Apple’s badge number.

Another resolution was passed by the court and the Arkansas Department of Transportation to rename Highway 72 in Apple’s honor.

Apple’s mother, Dalene Hart, was there for the meeting. She says she’s appreciative of the new resolutions.

“It’s gonna be a reminder. It’s gonna be extremely sad, but I’m grateful for everything that everyone has done in his honor,” Hart said.

Before the highway is renamed, the court will have to submit paperwork and fees to ARDOT.

The quorum court also voted to declare Benton County a pro-life county.

While the declaration has no legal authority and co-sponsor Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger says it represents the shared beliefs of the community.

The policy says the county would promote and protect the dignity and humanity of all persons at all stages of life from conception until death.

