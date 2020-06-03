Benton County reports six deaths due to COVID-19

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County coroner Daniel Oxford says the county is now reporting six deaths from COVID-19 in the county since May 22.

Oxford said the most recent death was a 59-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers who died June 2.

A 62-year-old Hispanic man from Rogers died May 29 and a 92-year-old white woman from Springdale died the same day.

On May 28, a 71-year-old white man from Bentonville succumb to the virus on the same day a 44-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died.

The first COVID-19 death in Benton County was a 98-year-old white woman from Bentonville on May 22.

Oxford said five people had underlying health conditions, he is waiting on medical records for the most recent death.