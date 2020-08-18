Benton County Republican Women group celebrates women’s suffrage anniversary

In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is a very important anniversary in the U.S. It’s been 100 years since women got the right to vote.

On this day, the Constitution’s 19th amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

The House of Representatives and Senate had approved the amendment the previous year sending it to the states for ratification.

For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

And the Benton County Republican Women met today in honor of this day.

“I think history is a wonderful teacher and it also, it epitomizes the journey of where we were to where we are now,” said Renona Crowden, President of Benton County Republican Women.

“It’s an exciting time 100 years later but that was just a foundation. That’s just the start,” said Denise Garner, State Rep. District-84.

Three-fourths of states had to ratify it making it part of the Constitution.