Benton County roads damaged in weekend flash floods

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Roads in Benton County were damaged in Sunday’s flooding. At one time, there were more than 70 road closures.

The Benton County Road Department worked throughout Monday to get roads back open. Heavy rain washed out many. Preliminary damage assessments were conducted to determine the course of action, and all but 14 were reopened in some capacity by 6 p.m. on Monday.

Robert McGowen is the Administrator of Public Safety for Benton County, and he said the roads still aren’t 100-percent safe even after the floods receded.

“You’ll have to be careful on all those roads because it’ll take a little bit for the road department to get all those and get them back to pre-disaster condition,” McGowen said.

The county responded to four swift-water rescues Sunday. Two happened when drivers attempted to maneuver through high water. McGowen said it’s always best to stay away from roads during heavy rain.