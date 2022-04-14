BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Wednesday’s severe storm caused flash flooding prompting road closures in Northwest Arkansas, Benton County has released a list of roads that are now open.

Following some required overnight closures, Benton County updated the status of road conditions at 9:25 a.m. on April 14:

Five roads remain closed due to high water levels:

  • Steward Road

The following roads are deemed “passable” today:

  • Phillips Cemetery Road
  • Garman Road
  • Callis Road
  • Peach Orchard Road
  • Star Road

These roads are open:

  • Robison Hollow Road
  • Sawmill Road
  • Dallarosa Road
  • Gooseberry Road
  • Spanker Creek Road
  • Bill Billings Road
  • Sugar Creek Road
  • Mill Dam Road
  • Fisher Ford Road
  • Dickson Road
  • Fruitwood Road
  • W. Pierce Road
  • Pearl Road
  • Gailey Hollow Road
  • Roupe Road
  • Fairmount Road
  • Dawn Hill East Road
  • Bill Young Road
  • N. Old Wire Road
  • Youngs Road
  • Bryant Place
  • River Valley Road
  • Stateline Road

This list will be updated if any road conditions change today.