BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Wednesday’s severe storm caused flash flooding prompting road closures in Northwest Arkansas, Benton County has released a list of roads that are now open.
Following some required overnight closures, Benton County updated the status of road conditions at 9:25 a.m. on April 14:
Five roads remain closed due to high water levels:
- Steward Road
The following roads are deemed “passable” today:
- Phillips Cemetery Road
- Garman Road
- Callis Road
- Peach Orchard Road
- Star Road
These roads are open:
- Robison Hollow Road
- Sawmill Road
- Dallarosa Road
- Gooseberry Road
- Spanker Creek Road
- Bill Billings Road
- Sugar Creek Road
- Mill Dam Road
- Fisher Ford Road
- Dickson Road
- Fruitwood Road
- W. Pierce Road
- Pearl Road
- Gailey Hollow Road
- Roupe Road
- Fairmount Road
- Dawn Hill East Road
- Bill Young Road
- N. Old Wire Road
- Youngs Road
- Bryant Place
- River Valley Road
- Stateline Road
This list will be updated if any road conditions change today.