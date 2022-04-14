BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Wednesday’s severe storm caused flash flooding prompting road closures in Northwest Arkansas, Benton County has released a list of roads that are now open.

Following some required overnight closures, Benton County updated the status of road conditions at 9:25 a.m. on April 14:

Five roads remain closed due to high water levels:

Steward Road

The following roads are deemed “passable” today:

Phillips Cemetery Road

Garman Road

Callis Road

Peach Orchard Road

Star Road

These roads are open:

Robison Hollow Road

Sawmill Road

Dallarosa Road

Gooseberry Road

Spanker Creek Road

Bill Billings Road

Sugar Creek Road

Mill Dam Road

Fisher Ford Road

Dickson Road

Fruitwood Road

W. Pierce Road

Pearl Road

Gailey Hollow Road

Roupe Road

Fairmount Road

Dawn Hill East Road

Bill Young Road

N. Old Wire Road

Youngs Road

Bryant Place

River Valley Road

Stateline Road

This list will be updated if any road conditions change today.