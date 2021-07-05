Benton County roads to close for construction

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two roads in Benton County will be closed construction in the coming days.

According to Benton County Communications director Channing Barker, Steward Road will be closed on Tuesday, July 6 from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to install culverts. Residents living on the road can use Gailey Hollow Road or Logan Cave Road.

Old Springtown Road will be closed on Thursday, July 8 from 7 a.m. until Friday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m. A 36″ steel casing will be installed.

Maps for the detours can be seen below:

