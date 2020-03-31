Benton County runoff election day changes amid COVID-19 concerns

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Tuesday (March 31), voters hit the polls to decide in two state representative races.

In District 90, Kendon Underwood is running against incumbent, Jana Della Rosa. In District 91, Scott Richardson is running against Delia Haak.

Steps are being taken to protect voters and polls workers including:

Allowing one voter at a time

Making disinfecting wipes, sprays, hand sanitizer and gloves available

Giving workers the option to wear gloves and masks

Voter, Christi Gray said she thinks officials are doing a good job keeping everyone safe.

“They’re here this morning only letting one person in at a time,” Gray said. “People were waiting in their cars until they saw the line was down to one person, so everyone’s doing their part. “

Communications director for the county, Channing Barker, said even if people aren’t physically going to the polls, over 600 absentee ballots have been submitted compared to the under 400 submitted during the primary election.

“It’s really remarkable to see our community want to exercise their right to vote and also using the venues and vehicles they have available to them,” Barker said.

Polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for locations.