Benton County runoff election scheduled for March 31

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Public gatherings of 10 people or more have been suspended leading several churches to find other ways to hold Sunday service, but not every church is able to get online.

Grace Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been in Fayetteville since the 1960s. It's a small church with a small congregation of about 30 people. The Elder of the church, Donna Farley has been a member for over 3 decades and she said the church community has been like a family to her.