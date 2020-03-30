Benton County runoff election scheduled for March 31

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County’s primary runoff election is on Tuesday, March 31.
District 90 and 91 will be on the ballot.
In District 90, Kendon Underwood is running against an incumbent, Jana Della Rosa.
In District 91, Scott Richardson will be running against Delia Haak.
There will be steps taken to protect both voters and poll workers.
- One person will be allowed at a time to cast their ballot.
- Disinfecting wipes, sprays, latex gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available.
- All poll workers will wear gloves and masks.