BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The all-volunteer Benton County Search and Rescue Team conducted a training exercise on July 6 in Bentonville.

The training included the search and rescue teams, Bentonville Fire Department and K9 units.

Search and rescue team chief Melissa Middleton says the exercise is vital for getting the team ready for the real thing.

“Every search we go on has different elements, different surprises,” Middleton said. “We try to do different scenarios a couple of times a year in different weather, different terrain, different environments, so we can learn the terrain and people understand what to put in their packs.”

The Benton County Search and Rescue Team is always looking for more volunteers. More information can be found on its website.