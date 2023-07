BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County’s July sales tax report shows record numbers.

The county took in more than $1.3 million in sales tax collected in May, a more than $200,000 increase from the report from July 2022 or about 22%.

Year to date, the county has collected nearly $8 million in sales tax which is more than $700,000 compared to 2022 and the most ever collected by Benton County.