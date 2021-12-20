Benton County selects new redistricting map

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County has selected a new redistricting map.

On December 17, the Benton County Election Commission reviewed four maps and decided on map four.

Some changes will come with the map. One justice of the peace once covered the entire eastern part of the county. Now, 4 different justices of the peace will cover the area.

Chairman of the Commission Russ Anzalone says the new map shows the increase of population within Benton County.

“If people have been looking over about the last four years, even though we’ve had people leave the county, we still have been gaining approximately a thousand families a month in Benton County,” Anzalone said.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the election commission to see if the committee formally approved the map. The election commission has not replied.