Benton County Sheriff addresses COVID-19 concerns within the jail

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 continues to be a concern for Benton County jail detainees and their loved ones.

Over the last several weeks, KNWA/FOX24 has heard from concerned families and a former detainee in Benton County. The concerns were shared in a story Sunday, November 9th, and KNWA/FOX24 followed up with the county sheriff to address the complaints.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of November 2, 2020, the jail has had 190 detainees and 16 employees test positive for COVID-19.

One former detainee said after testing for COVID-19, he was released the next day before knowing his results. He said after many requests his status with the virus, he learned he was positive- two days after his release and as a result, exposed his family members when he went home.

“They released me and they didn’t notify the bail project, they didn’t let me know, they didn’t let my mother know,” he said.

Benton County Sheriff, Shawn Holloway said this is not against its policy. He said the county is obligated to allow detainees who are approved for release to go home, regardless of health concerns or, in Brent’s case, if there are unknown test results.

He said once results are in, they are forwarded to The Arkansas Department of Health and their staff members notify the detainees of the results.

Alexander also said there is a lack of medical care for the detainees.

“You try to get medical down there the only way to do it is have a heart attack or a seizure,” Alexander said.

This is a concern for women in the jail as well, according to one detainee’s mother, Heather Mcentyre.

Her daughter tested positive for coronavirus November 3rd.

“I just want her to see somebody for this,” she said. “They need adequate medical care and it needs to be somebody that’s trained in this that has a little knowledge about this disease.”

However, Holloway, said not only is the medical care competent within the jails, it’s been a priority for him to provide this for inmates since he began working. He said doctors and nurses are on site 24/7 and provide care to whoever needs it upon appointment.

“Anyone that is having medical issues whether it’s related to issues with corona or any other issues, they always have access to medical,” Holloway said.

Mcentyre says her daughter tells her in addition to not being checked on, she is rarely given any medicine and the pod she is quarantined in is not being cleaned. She said the only cleaning supplies she is s given is a bucket of water.

Alexander had similar complaints.

“When it hit no officer wanted to come in there and trustees are the ones that cleaned so when they took the trustees out nothing was getting cleaned,” Alexander said.

This was another accusation Holloway said is false.

“The areas where we have quarantine, they are cleaned several times a day and we provide them with all cleaning materials that they need,” Holloway said.

Holloway said the jail has done all it can for detainees and staff safe and will continue to do so. He also said he understands that their loved ones are concerned and he hopes to provide reassurance that they take their health and wellbeing seriously.

“You won’t find a facility in this state, I promise you, that’s any cleaner. It’s always been that way here.”

-SHAWN HOLLOWAY, BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF