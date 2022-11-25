SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs, a gun and stolen items during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office posted on Nov. 25, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2000 GMC Sierra headed south on Highway 412 in Benton County outside of Siloam Springs for a traffic violation.

The post says the deputy’s K9 alerted the deputy of narcotics in the vehicle.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found 2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, 26 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl and a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the cargo bed of the truck was filled with power tools and other items. The sheriff’s office says it later confirmed the items in the truck were stolen primarily from a storage unit in Tulsa and from another storage unit in Miami, Okla.

The suspects, James Weldon and Paige Nicole Johnson of the Tulsa, Okla. area were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says it received surveillance photos of a storage unit burglary from Tulsa police that showed James as the suspect wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the traffic stop in Benton County.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, around 75 items were returned to the victims who estimated the value to be $18,000.

The sheriff’s office says James is being charged with possession with intent, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Benton County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Paige is being charged with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Benton County Detention Center on a $150,000.