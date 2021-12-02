Benton County sheriff’s deputy who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County sheriff’s deputy Joshua Pierson is laid to rest at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers on December 2.

Pierson died November 25 from complications due to COVID-19.

He served with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for the last 10 years. Before that, he was in the U.S. Army serving two tours in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

“We’re just at a loss,” Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert said. “A deputy to pass away in his 30s with two young children is just a major shock to our organization.”

Pierson is survived by his fiance Jess Putnam and two children.

The family asks for donations to the Benton County Sheriff`s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 in lieu of flowers.

