BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.

According to a social media post, the man pictured was seen on a victim’s video surveillance camera and is wanted for questioning regarding a September 8 theft in the Indian Creek area.

If you have any identifying information about this person, please contact Detective Aaron Rutledge at 479-271-1008 ext: 3615 or email Aaron.Rutledge@bentoncountyar.gov.