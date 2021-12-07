Benton County Sheriff’s Office gives kids a chance to buy gifts for the holidays

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids in Benton County got to shop with a cop December 7.

The annual event gives underprivileged kids the chance to go shopping with a deputy from the sheriff’s office.

The kids are able to grab special items off their “Need” and “Want” lists.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins explains how fun it is for both parties. “I don’t know who’s more excited, the kids or the deputies,” Jenkins said. “The kids literally get the royal treatment. We escort them. We leave lights and sirens from the sheriff’s office. We go directly to the schools, pick the kids up and then we escort them here to Walmart, where they get to shop and get whatever their little hearts desire.”

Benton County’s “Shop with a Cop” continues December 14 when deputies will visit Rogers, Garfield and Decatur schools.

The event will help over 70 kids in Benton county.

