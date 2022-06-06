BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National SAFE Day by helping local gun owners take steps to properly secure their weapons.

SAFE stands for Secure All Firearms in the Home. In recognition of the day, the sheriff’s office gave out gun locks for adults and even gun-safety-themed coloring books for kids.

“Often parents don’t really have the words to use to kind of teach their children about gun safety,” said Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. “So, we’ve actually provided some little color books that might be entertaining to the kids, and it will give parents an avenue to discuss that.”

Gun owners can stop by the sheriff’s office during business hours on June 7 to pick up a gun lock or coloring book.