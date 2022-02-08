BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office honors two fallen deputies with a special ceremony on Tuesday.

Dep. Joshua Pierson died on Thanksgiving morning due to complications from COVID-19. Tuesday, his name was added to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office’s Memorial Stone.

Then a plaque was presented in memory of Lt. Greg Stevenson. Stevenson died unexpectedly back in August. The sheriff’s office re-named “The Dugout” in his honor. The dugout is an outdoor area at the sheriff’s office that can be used for gatherings and cooking. Stevenson is credited with coming up with the idea to create The Dugout.

“Today is just a reminder that when we lose someone like that, that void that leaves in our life, that we’re very grateful for both the individuals that we honor today,” Sheriff Shawn Holloway said.