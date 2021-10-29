Benton County Sheriff’s Office hosts second drive-through Costumes, Candy, Cops Carnival

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office hosted its sixth annual Costumes, Candy and Cops Carnival at the Benton County Fairgrounds on October 29.
It was a drive-through event offering food, drinks and entertainment as attendees waited in their vehicle. It was the second year the drive-thru format was used.
Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it was a fun event for people of all ages.
“We’ll have everybody in their cars,” Jenkins said. “They’ll drive thru, and they’ll get to see some really cool trunk or treats. And, set up with some awesome decorations, get lots of candy, toys, prizes,whatever gets snuck in their little bags.”