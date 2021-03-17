Benton County Sheriff’s Office jailer arrested for reckless driving, on leave

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Sheriff’s Office jailer was arrested Monday, March 15, by Arkansas State Police for careless and prohibited driving, inadequate insurance during an accident, reckless driving, and violation of omnibus DWI Act second offense.

Jailer Cady Swindle was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail and released the same day.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations very seriously.

“This incident will be internally investigated and the proper disciplinary actions will be taken as warranted,” Jenkins said.

Swindle was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the internal investigation.

