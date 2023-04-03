ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man out of rural Rogers.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harold “Otis” Roller, 95, left home around 9 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Harold is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He drives a 2008 Kia Rio with damage running down the passenger side. Harold has no known medical issues.

If anyone has any information or has a sighting to report, contact Sgt. Blaine Cornelius at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1005.