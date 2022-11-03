BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Bentonville Schools are hosting Parent’s Night Out as a way to offer information on the latest cyber trends and tips for keeping children safe online.

According to the sheriff’s office, the presentation will be on November 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 1901 SE J Street in Bentonville.

The sheriff’s office asks not to bring children due to some explicit content.

Everyone attending will be vetted through the sheriff’s office to ensure predators are not provided information and tools being shared by the sheriff’s office.

Those interested can sign up here.