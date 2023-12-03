BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office receives K9s trained to detect electronic devices used to store and distribute child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the K9s come from Shadow Warriors Project and Saving Children and Reviving Souls.

The release says the value of the nonprofits’ donation exceeds $100,000.

Benton County Sheriff Offices’ Crimes Against Children Detective Ashley Duke and Chief of Greenland School Police Tyler Underwood are undergoing four weeks of special training to use the dogs, according to the release.

Both agencies are members of Arkansas’ FBI Joint Task Force, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.