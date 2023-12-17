BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday marks one year since the passing of Detective Paul Newell with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Newell was part of the motorcycle escort bringing one of the semi-trucks full of wreaths to the Fayetteville National Cemetery. He was hit by the truck and died.

Following his death, hundreds of flowers and mementos were placed on a memorial outside the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in honor of his sacrifice.

BCSO will add Newell’s name to the department’s deputy memorial outside the entrance to the sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. on Monday.