Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports inmate death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate in the county jail has died.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on July 7, at 6:30 a.m., Melvin Wishon, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell.

The release says medical staff was called and he was pronounced dead.

According to the release, Wishon is believed to have died of natural causes.

The release says his death will be investigated. More information will be released once the investigation has finished.

