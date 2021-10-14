Benton County Sheriff’s Office requesting funds for body cameras

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office could soon be getting body cameras for its patrol division.

The sheriff’s office is requesting to purchase body cameras and updated car cameras that would total $633,375. Benton County will use American Rescue Funds to purchase the equipment.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the body cameras would act as an extra set of eyes.

“It brings another level of transparency to both the department, and the public,” Jenkins said.

Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger sponsored the request, and said the cameras will inspire confidence within the community.

“It keeps the officers safe from potential frivolous lawsuits, but also keep the community safe from any type of use of excessive force,” Bollinger said.

The cameras will also be used as a training tool.

“What better way to see how to handle a situation or potentially how to not handle a situation, then to see it actually happen from someone from your local area, to experience that and to see a footage of that,” Bollinger said.

The request passed the quorum court’s finance committee Tuesday and the request now heads to the full quorum court. Lt. Jenkins said she expects to get the body cameras by the start of next year.