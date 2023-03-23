GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office made the decision on March 22 to scale back its search for two kayakers who have been missing since March 16.

According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, it will continue recovery efforts in the hope to find Chuck and Charley Morris despite scaling back the search.

The sheriff’s office asks those who live in the area and have cameras facing the water to check footage from March 16 from around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office also asks boaters to be cautious in the area of Lost Bridge and Starky Marina, where the two kayakers went missing.

If anyone has any information on the missing kayakers, contact the sheriff’s office at (479) 721-1008.