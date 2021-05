SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a man who is suspected to be involved with a Siloam Springs burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is looking for Justin Ritz. Ritz is wanted for questioning and may be armed and dangerous.

Contact Detective Roughton at (479) 271-1008 with any information regarding Ritz’s whereabouts.