BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas man on Interstate 49 for drug trafficking after seizing 25 lbs of cocaine on August 3.

According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office’s special operations unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 49 which resulted in the seizure of around 25 lbs of cocaine worth more than $2 million.

Daniel Le, 27, of Garland, Texas, was arrested and is facing charges of careless and prohibited driving, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Le is being held at the Benton County Detention Center.