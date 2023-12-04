BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office showed off two new K-9s that have been trained to detect electronics, like a flash drive, that have child sexual abuse material saved on it.

“We heard a need for electronic detection dogs to go find these caches of sexual abuse material on these electronics,” said Brentt Tumey, with Saving Children and Reviving Souls.

Tumey heard of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office needing K-9s that could detect electronic devices. So, Tumey called the Shadow Warriors project to see if the organization could help.

“I reached out to my man, Mark Geist, who is the dog guy,” said Tumey. “I called him and like many of the people in here, he jumped in two feet and said ‘How can I help?'”.

There are four K-9s trained to detect electronics in the state of Arkansas. According to Mark Geist with the Shadow Warriors Project, even electronics have an odor that can be detected by a dog.

“There’s a molecule there and we can build training aides around that,” said Geist.

Deputies are using a German Short-Haired Pointer and a German Pointer Lab mix.

“The reason these dogs were picked was they have a high drive,” said Geist. “They love working. They just love what they do.”

The dogs were trained at a facility in Wisconsin.

“These dogs had two, three weeks of training before the handlers were taken up there and then they had another four weeks with the handlers,” said Geist.

According to Geist, law enforcement needs to stay one step ahead of child predators.

“In the last 20 years since I left law enforcement, technology has gotten greater,” said Geist. “We can be closer across state lines, across country lines. And, the bad guys know that too and they use that technology to access our kids.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it hopes this will help keep kids safer.

“They’re here to make other kids safe and what they do in their searching is how they do that and what they are able to detect,” said Geist.

Tumey says he hopes this sends a clear message to any would-be offenders.

“We do want to let the child predators out there know that we are coming,” said Tumey. “We’re coming and we are going to make sure that the law enforcement has the tools that they need. And then, when the DHS, DCFS get the kids, they got the tools they need to take care of them and heal them from the trauma.”

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the department is overwhelmed with cases dealing with crimes against children. It hopes that the help of the K-9s will bring child predators in the community to justice.