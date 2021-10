BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Parent’s Night Out event on cybersecurity Wednesday at the Bentonville West High School gym at 6 p.m.

Cybercrime detectives will discuss current applications and avoidance techniques kids use. There will be a live demonstration.

Parents will need to register prior to the event which can be done here.