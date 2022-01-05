Benton County Sheriff’s Office using technology to aid detainees in medical distress

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is using technology to help aid detainees who may be in medical distress.

The sheriff’s office has been using Custody Protect for about a month, and it’s the first jail in Arkansas to use it.

The program allows jail staff to get an automatic alert if an inmate has a medical emergency.

Inmates with serious illnesses will have wrist bands placed on them so they can be monitored.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office explains how it benefits them and the inmates.

“The idea behind this is to monitor high-risk inmates for any medical conditions they may have,” Jenkins said. “It’s very similar to like an iwatch with a heart rate program. It monitors heart rate, movement and location of the inmate.”

The bands can be attached to a person’s wrist or ankle. The jail has 45 regular bands and 14 larger bands.

