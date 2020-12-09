Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in Northwest Arkansas about a couple of scams going on in the area.

The sheriff’s office says they are not holding a gun drive after reports that a spam caller is asking people to donate their firearms to the sheriff.

Another scam on its radar is callers asking for money under fake threats of an arrest warrant.

If you suspect a caller of a scam, don’t give them any personal information, call local law enforcement, and report the issue immediately.