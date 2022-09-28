NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.

On September 27, Kacey Jennings, 29 was arrested and is facing charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with Castro’s death.

A spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that officers are searching for “potential evidence” near Beaver Lake in Benton County.

