Benton County showcases updates to courthouse

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Courthouse is showing off its newest addition to the community.

In February, construction started on the Benton County Courthouse to expand the facility and build a new courtroom for new Seventh Circuit Judge Christine Horwart.

Facilities Administrator Bryan Beeson says the new updates will help the county conduct judicial business.

“Judge Howart’s courtroom has a jury room. It’s about 1,450 square feet. We have new lobbies, new restrooms, new elevators,” Beeson said. “New check-in off Central Avenue for anyone coming to this complex to do county business.”

Beeson says city inspections still need to be done which should take around two to three weeks to complete.

Court is planned to begin the first of 2022.