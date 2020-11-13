Benton County to publish records online

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Clerk’s Office is scanning more than 20,000 records to put them online.

Workers started Monday, doing 22 hours a day on alternate shifts to get decades of county records scanned in preparation for publication on the internet.

Once online, the documents will date back to 1900 and will be mostly made up of land deeds.

Officials say online access to the records will be beneficial to local landowners.

“So now we will give them a complete set of Benton County, Arkansas land owner records that they can go back to the beginning of time and move forward with everyone who owned that piece of property,” said Brenda DeShields, Benton County Clerk.

The county’s aim is to make life easier for anyone who frequently uses historical records or those who are simply interested in finding copy of their family history.

The clerk’s office says records will be ready to check out in about a month.