Benton County to receive $8 million from COVID-19 relief legislation

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County is expected to join Washington County to create a regional program to help renters in need.

Benton County is set to receive $8 million from the COVID-19 relief legislation.

While the county doesn’t have the money in its hands yet.

The quorum court had a Committee of the Whole meeting this week to discuss a rental assistance program the county plans to create using that money.

Because the money has not been secured by the county, no one is able to apply for assistance yet.