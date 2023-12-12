BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of two upcoming trials for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients has been pushed to next year.

Dr. Adam Maass,

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Dr. Adam Maass was originally set to face a Benton County jury on December 12, but prosecuting attorney Josh Robinson says it won’t happen until May 2024.

The prosecution and defense filed a joint motion for continuance asking for more time to go over evidence in the case, which was granted. In doing so, Maass waived his right to a speedy trial.

The Cave Springs endocrinologist was arrested in 2022 on sex assault charges in both Benton and Washington counties.

Since 2007, more than 12 victims have come forward accusing Maass of touching them inappropriately while conducting medical exams.

Maass pleaded not guilty to all charges. His Washington County trial date has not yet been set.