BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury trial date has been set for a doctor accused of sexually assaulting three patients in Benton County.

Adam Maass, 51, is set to go before a jury on December 12. Maass is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, Class B felonies, that each could carry a sentence of 5 to 20 years and up to a $15,000 fine.

Maass has pled not guilty.

The three alleged assaults happened from January 2020 to March 2021, according to records. Police received a report of sexual assault that happened in his office.

“The victim stated that Dr. Maass touched her breast without her consent while performing a medical exam,” the affidavit states.

Police spoke with at least 10 other women who had reported similar experiences with Maass.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green will be overseeing the trial. Maass is also facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault in Washington County.