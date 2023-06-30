BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is using $2.4 million in leftover rental assistance money from the Federal Reserve Board to build 160 rental housing units.

The Excellerate Foundation is responsible for the project. Rent will be set between $500 and $750 below market rates.

“As we’ve had a prosperous economy, we’ve seen our housing prices skyrocket,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “The cost of housing is more expensive than it’s been forever and what this does, and what a lot of people are working on is the ability to make housing more affordable for our workforce.”

The project is estimated to take 30 to 36 months with a completion date between June and December 2026.