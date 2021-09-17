Benton County, Washington County reach 50% COVID-19 vaccination rate for people 12 and older

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton and Washington counties have reached 50% vaccination rate for people 12 and older.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health dashboard, 9.5% of people in Benton County are partially vaccinated.

Washington County has 50.7% of people who are fully vaccinated. 10.9% of people in the county are partially vaccinated.

Some of the other counties in the state who have reached the 50% full vaccination rate are Arkansas County with 55.3%, Conway County with 53%, Monroe County with 52%, Howard County with 51%, Perry County with 50.9%, and Pulaski County with 50.7%.

Sebastian County has yet to reach the 50% mark with 42.8% fully vaccinated.

On August 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during his weekly press briefing that the state’s population had reached 50% partial vaccination rate.

