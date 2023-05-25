ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from SmartAsset shows that Washington and Benton counties are some of the wealthiest in the state.

SmartAsset, a financial advice site, analyzed data from the IRS, Zillow and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, comparing all U.S. counties across three metrics including investment income, property value, and per capita income.

The study measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value to find the wealthiest places.

Benton County was the wealthiest in the state, with a median income of $76,887, a median investment income of $310,415 and a median home value of $329,182.

Washington County was the second wealthiest with a median income of $56,610, a median investment income of $36,209 and a median home value of $300,532.

Median income for the state of Arkansas is $52,123.