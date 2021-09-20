Benton, Washington Counties receive $2 million grant to help with fight against COVID-19

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County has partnered with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for the Community Health Workers, Reaching Everyone to Achieve Community Health award.

According to a news release from Benton County, the grant will provide around $2 million a year for three years and will provide training for 50 community health workers in nonprofit health care and community based non-profit organizations in Benton and Washington Counties.

The release says the program will allow the workers to fight COVID-19 and other public health issues in Northwest Arkansas.

We are excited to partner with multiple health and social service providers to ensure

highly trained community health workers are placed throughout Benton and Washington

Counties,” said Pearl McElfish, Ph.D., vice chancellor of the UAMS Northwest Campus.

“Community health workers are essential for addressing COVID-19 and future public

health issues.”

The grant is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the American Rescue Plan.

The release says the funding is intended to address: