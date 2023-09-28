NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Benton and Washington counties are getting $550,000 in total from grants for training and setting up a mental health court.

The mental health court will allow those who have been charged for a crime to receive treatment for their mental health.

This money is coming from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program Grant.

The counties will receive the grant over a three-year period.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins says the court will allow individuals to get the help they need without having to be incarcerated.

“When that person experiences crisis or is having mental health challenges and they intersect with our legal system, we know the worst place for them to be is solely incarcerated in our county jail,” Deakins said.

Ben Dykes, director of veteran services for Washington County, says mental health court and the veteran community go hand-in-hand because bearing the weight after losing a vet can lead them to substance abuse and criminal activity.

He shared a story about a veteran that took his own life and the burden and weight became too much for the spouse.

The mental health court is something Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith says will help the community.

“We’re hoping this is going to give us a forum to get that intensive treatment and observation and accountability to help them, one, not only stay out of trouble, but to get their life back,” Smith said.

Deakins and Smith hope the mental health courts will also help the overcrowding jail population issue in both counties.

Washington County also expects to partner with the crisis stabilization unit.

Smith hopes to have the court in full effect towards the middle or end of 2024.