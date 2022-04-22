BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Affordable Housing Committee met on April 22 to discuss issues with their new developments.

The meeting’s agenda focused on several obstacles that slow down timelines for building affordable housing, but there were several disagreements on the main cause of the delays. At times, there was even a little bit of tension.

“The utility departments are not driving what needs to be built,” electric utility director Travis Matlock said. “The utility departments are trying to serve what all the developers and planners want to build. You guys are dictating what gets developed.”

The committee will meet again in May to discuss various solutions and at the end of the year, the committee will submit its recommendations to the city council.