Bentonville and Branson make top 10 cornhole cities

Regionally throughout the US, cornhole is also called bean bag toss, bags, sack toss and other similar nicknames.

CINCINATTI, Ohio (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, Dec. 16, the American Cornhole Organization announced Bentonville, Ark. as the ninth best city in the U.S. to play cornhole, according to ACO membership and major tournament participation.

Branson, Mo. was named the number one to play in their top 10 list.

The Arkansas Region cities join other notable big cities in the list, including Las Vegas, Nev., Detroit, Mich., Cincinnati, Ohio and more.

Founder and president of ACO Frank Geers said “as bags fly from hundreds of thousands of hands coast to coast, and likely millions worldwide, the ACO travels city to city to find the best players and the best people out there. These are just the cities where we find them all.”

The ACO Worlds Championship will be held in Branson, Mo. in July, as well as the Branson Major on May 27-28.

Bentonville will host the ACO Bentonville Major on March 11-12, 2022.