Bentonville and Fort Smith school districts lead Arkansas in active COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Bentonville and Fort Smith school districts lead the entire state of Arkansas in active COVID-19 cases.

The Bentonville School District reports there are currently 84 active cases in the district. Both Fort Smith and Marion school districts have 63 active cases,

Other schools in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area with more than 25 active cases include Rogers, 54; Springdale, 54; Russellville, 31; Fayetteville, 28.