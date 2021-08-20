Bentonville and Fort Smith school districts lead Arkansas in active COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Bentonville and Fort Smith school districts lead the entire state of Arkansas in active COVID-19 cases.

The Bentonville School District reports there are currently 84 active cases in the district. Both Fort Smith and Marion school districts have 63 active cases,

Other schools in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area with more than 25 active cases include Rogers, 54; Springdale, 54; Russellville, 31; Fayetteville, 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers