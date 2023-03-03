BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville has announced the themes for its upcoming 2023 First Friday events.

The monthly block parties will return to the Bentonville Square in April and run through October. Each one runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The monthly themes are as follows:

April 7 – Celebrate Bentonville

May 5 – Pet-A-Palooza

June 2 – Art Fest

July 7 – Great Outdoors

August 4 – Back to School

September 1 – In Motion

October 6 – Oktoberfest

More information about First Friday 2023 is available here.