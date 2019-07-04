Bentonville approves rezoning for new Walmart campus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Plans are moving forward for the world’s largest retailer’s new global campus.

The Bentonville Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to rezone the northwest corner of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Rainbow Farm Road from agricultural to light industrial.

In May, Walmart unveiled a design for what it calls a new connected campus that’s built in a neighborhood-like environment along J Street.

The campus will span more than 300 acres, including more than 15 acres of lakes.

The company calls the design “smart and sustainable.”