BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are a few drainage and street construction projects in the works in Bentonville. The city hosted a meeting on September 15 with the community asking for project input.

The projects would add a couple of roundabouts along Water Tower Road. A staff engineer on the project says it would improve traffic flow between both sides of Interstate 49.

“It’s going to provide more capacity and a safer roadway to convey that traffic,” said staff engineer Andrea Jobe.

More information on the projects can be found here.